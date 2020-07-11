Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Nomura increased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $250.11 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

