Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,072,000 after acquiring an additional 406,306 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $153.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $4,364,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,298. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

