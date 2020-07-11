Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $313,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $259.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a 200-day moving average of $245.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

