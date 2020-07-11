Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.15 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

