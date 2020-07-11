Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of PH opened at $175.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.