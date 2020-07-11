Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,554,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00.

Shares of PD stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after buying an additional 662,420 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,130,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,485,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 112,802 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 552,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

