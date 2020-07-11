Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Meghan Tuohig Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meghan Tuohig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Meghan Tuohig sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Meghan Tuohig sold 250 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $6,250.00.

OSTK stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Overstock.com Inc has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSTK. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $33.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 138.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 210,922 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

