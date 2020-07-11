OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) vs. BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Critical Analysis

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and BB Seguridade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33 BB Seguridade 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BB Seguridade has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and BB Seguridade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR -0.22% -0.54% -0.23% BB Seguridade 125.41% 56.19% 30.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and BB Seguridade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR $7.17 billion 0.18 -$84.00 million ($0.10) -15.90 BB Seguridade $1.22 billion 8.46 $1.69 billion N/A N/A

BB Seguridade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BB Seguridade beats OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval, as well as environmentally sustainable solutions for co-products of steel production. Its products are used in various applications, including architecture, building, and infrastructure; automotive and transportation; catering, food, and beverage; home appliances; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

BB Seguridade Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, fulfillment, promotion, and facilitation of business insurance and reinsurance, casualty and life, capitalization plans, private pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.