Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $14.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

OR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,649,000 after buying an additional 1,899,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 1,513,628 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Osisko gold royalties by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 602,900 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OR stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 64.59%. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.