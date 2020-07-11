Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) were up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 42,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 7,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

