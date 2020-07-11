O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.47.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $420.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

