O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $420.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.12 and a 200-day moving average of $392.81. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 278.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 165.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $5,956,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 36.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.47.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.