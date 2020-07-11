Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM) Shares Up 2.7%

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) shot up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 1,943,503 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92.

In other news, insider Peter Mansell 592,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th.

Ora Banda Mining Limited operates as a gold exploration, evaluation, and development company primarily in Australia. It also explores for nickel and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Davyhurst and the Mt Ida gold projects, which are located to the northwest of Kalgoorlie. It also holds interests in the Siberia, Golden Eagle, Riverina, Callion, Waihi, and Lady Ida projects.

