OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

