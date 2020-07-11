NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

NYMT stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 92.36 and a current ratio of 92.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $883.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.93.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 761,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 326,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 254.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 355,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 255,070 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.