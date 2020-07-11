nOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. One nOS token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $6,483.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.01969787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00186718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 541.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028293 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

