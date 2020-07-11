Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.41. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

