Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26. Adyen has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Get Adyen alerts:

About Adyen

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fish Farming FO; Fish Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Fish Oil, and Fish Feed.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.