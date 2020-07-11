Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKFKF opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26. Adyen has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $78.30.
