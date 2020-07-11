Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €35.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.35 ($39.71).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €34.00 ($38.20) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.10 and a 200-day moving average of €29.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

