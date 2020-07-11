NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report released on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.54 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

NTDOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.58.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after buying an additional 65,348 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.