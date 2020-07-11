NEXT (NET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $447,266.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and approximately $447,266.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00006375 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00479531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

