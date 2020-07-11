Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Trading Down 1.6%

Nexa Resources SA (TSE:NEXA)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.77 and last traded at C$7.77, approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Nexa Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

