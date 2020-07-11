Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

