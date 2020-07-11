Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Snap stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.79. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $661,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,616,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,208,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock worth $154,856,791.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

