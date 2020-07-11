National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $186.15 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.11.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Western Life Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

