National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Update

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 891,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 89,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $741.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.16. National Bank has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

