National Bank Financial Comments on Heroux Devtek Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRX. Raymond James downgraded Heroux Devtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Heroux Devtek from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.13.

TSE:HRX opened at C$10.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.36. The firm has a market cap of $377.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. Heroux Devtek has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$21.64.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.00 million.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

