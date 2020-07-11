NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.00 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of GRA opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.10.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

