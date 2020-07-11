Nancy Louise Hill Sells 17,400 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 17,400 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $852,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nancy Louise Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nancy Louise Hill sold 3,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $142,260.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Nancy Louise Hill sold 19,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $859,180.00.

ADPT stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after buying an additional 1,802,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 3,215,117 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 184,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 416,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

