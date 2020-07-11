MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE MSM opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.