Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 377 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $1,528,574.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKC stock opened at $183.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $186.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

