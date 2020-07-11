Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $556,000 in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clorox by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

NYSE:CLX opened at $229.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.19. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $230.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

