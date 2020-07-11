Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after buying an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after buying an additional 510,619 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.32.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.16.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

