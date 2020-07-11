Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $123.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

