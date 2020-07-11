Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,425 shares of company stock valued at $32,425,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $82.78 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

