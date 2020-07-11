Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BEI has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.06 ($110.17).

Shares of BEI opened at €95.92 ($107.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.30.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

