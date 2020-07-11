Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,730,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 65,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $49.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

