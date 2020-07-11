Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €48.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.33 ($45.32).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €36.68 ($41.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($61.24).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.