Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €51.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($47.75) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.69 ($49.09).

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA:ALO opened at €44.04 ($49.48) on Wednesday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a one year high of €37.37 ($41.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.48.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.