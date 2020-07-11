Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €94.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.08 ($88.86).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €65.45 ($73.54) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($112.33). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.47.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

