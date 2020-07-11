Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.76) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.31) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.87 ($6.60).

AF opened at €4.03 ($4.52) on Wednesday. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.46). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.28.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

