Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $492,181,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $54,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 61.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 221,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 122.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,453,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $225.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.41 and a 200 day moving average of $265.24. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

