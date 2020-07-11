Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $2,344,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 96.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $130.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

