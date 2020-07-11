Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $248.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average is $213.62.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

