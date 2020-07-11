Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Friday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:MTU opened at GBX 105.25 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.86. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.85).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

