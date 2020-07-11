Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Friday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:MTU opened at GBX 105.25 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.86. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.85).
Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.