Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

MNR opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 239.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

