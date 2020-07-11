Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,625.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

