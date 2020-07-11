Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 40,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.76. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.