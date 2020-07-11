Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,625.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

