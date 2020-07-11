Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFGP. Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.
Shares of MFGP stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
