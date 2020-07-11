Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFGP. Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

